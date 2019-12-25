BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Up 17.3%

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s share price shot up 17.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.75, 427,448 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 408% from the average session volume of 84,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. The company has a market cap of $175.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 3.11.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 431.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $198,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

