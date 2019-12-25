Bitcoin Incognito Price Reaches $0.0173 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $215,207.00 and approximately $27,923.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, Escodex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003025 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,412,864 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Escodex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.