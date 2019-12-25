Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Bitcoin Scrypt has a market cap of $105,471.00 and $6.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Profile

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Scrypt’s official website is bitcoinscrypt.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Scrypt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

