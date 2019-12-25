BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Capitalization Tops $548,588.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Exmo, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $548,588.00 and $2,717.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00386558 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00071711 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00093869 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000612 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 5,962,660,215 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

