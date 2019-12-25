BitTorrent Market Capitalization Reaches $59.08 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $59.08 million and approximately $78.42 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and UPbit. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

