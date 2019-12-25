BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0711 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of DSU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. 51,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,954. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

