Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.51

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and traded as high as $37.85. Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 252,366 shares changing hands.

BXMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,979.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $31,275.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,037.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,107 shares of company stock worth $148,819. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 27,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

