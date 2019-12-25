Blox Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $806,525.00 (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Blox token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Binance. Over the last seven days, Blox has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Blox has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $806,525.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00183845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.01194176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120149 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blox

Blox’s genesis date was March 28th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blox is blox.io . The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blox Token Trading

Blox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Mercatox, Gatecoin, Binance and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

