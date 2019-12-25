Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf (TSE:ZAG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf (TSE:ZAG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.97. The company had a trading volume of 34,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,262. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.05. Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf has a twelve month low of C$15.25 and a twelve month high of C$16.43.

