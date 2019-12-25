Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf (ZDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf (TSE:ZDV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

ZDV traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.90. 7,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,780. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.20. Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf has a fifty-two week low of C$14.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.98.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.