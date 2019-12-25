Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

TSE ZRE traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.96. 5,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,849. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.09. Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf has a 12-month low of C$20.29 and a 12-month high of C$25.73.

