Brambles (ASX:BXB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.28

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.28 and traded as low as $11.95. Brambles shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 1,386,534 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About Brambles (ASX:BXB)

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

