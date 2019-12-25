BriaCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One BriaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BriaCoin has a market cap of $31,506.00 and $1.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BriaCoin has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BriaCoin alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,618.93 or 2.82884001 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000455 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025504 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BriaCoin Profile

BriaCoin (CRYPTO:BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BriaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BriaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.