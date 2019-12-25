Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BHF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.11.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.10. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 84.3% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

