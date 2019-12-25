Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BHF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.11.
Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.10. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 84.3% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
