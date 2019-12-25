Brokerages Anticipate TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. TriMas posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, CAO Paul Swart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 2,600 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $81,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,319 shares of company stock valued at $904,322 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.35. 122,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,871. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.33. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.