Brokerages Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. Willdan Group reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). Willdan Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $117.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.52 million.

Several brokerages have commented on WLDN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willdan Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 316,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Willdan Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Willdan Group by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 95,611 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLDN traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,096. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.