Brokerages Expect Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) to Post $1.31 EPS

Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Erie Indemnity’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also assigned Erie Indemnity an industry rank of 31 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERIE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERIE traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $167.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.64. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $124.12 and a fifty-two week high of $270.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.12. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $638.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

