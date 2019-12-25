Brokerages Expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). EXACT Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.40.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $96.64. 348,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.06 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,251,926.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,735.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

