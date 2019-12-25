Brokerages Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Analysts forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNDC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Burgess purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $51,204.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Obus acquired 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,757.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 43,900 shares of company stock worth $444,496 over the last 90 days. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landec by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,795,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,192,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,200,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,916,000 after acquiring an additional 407,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landec by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 218,927 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landec by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 205,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 1,375.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 903,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 842,413 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNDC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 34,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,104. Landec has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $337.00 million, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.