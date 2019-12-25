Brokerages Expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.50 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 17.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.21. 680,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,925. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.