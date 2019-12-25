Brokerages Expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 833.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 85.41% and a negative net margin of 144.73%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 731.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 38.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 41,219 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 797.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,005,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 385,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 124.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,419,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuickLogic stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 52,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,467. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $473.23 million, a P/E ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

