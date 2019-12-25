Brokerages Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Million

Analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) will post sales of $1.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the lowest is $890,000.00. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $800,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 million to $2.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.69 million, with estimates ranging from $22.17 million to $23.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,697.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Also, insider Paul R. Edick bought 17,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $153,344.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,594.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XERS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

