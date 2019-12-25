Brokerages Set Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Price Target at $52.25

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,724,000 after acquiring an additional 294,906 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 148.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 51,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000.

NYSE AJRD traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.58. The stock had a trading volume of 89,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

