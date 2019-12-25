Brokerages Set Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Price Target at $110.50

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $111.17. The company had a trading volume of 831,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,853. Allstate has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $113.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $213,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Allstate by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Allstate by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,672,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

