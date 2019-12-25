Brokerages Set America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Price Target at $108.00

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRMT. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 47.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.51. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $67.61 and a 12 month high of $110.62. The company has a market capitalization of $712.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.47 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.