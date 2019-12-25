Brokerages Set Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Target Price at $49.00

Shares of Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHMG shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $38.56 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $212.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 653.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

