Brokerages Set Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) PT at $16.00

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENBL. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other news, Director Sean Trauschke bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 174.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 590,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,153,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENBL remained flat at $$10.37 during trading hours on Friday. 321,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,526. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.331 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. This is an increase from Enable Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.92%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

