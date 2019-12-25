Brokerages Set Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Target Price at $107.33

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNV. Raymond James set a $108.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of FNV traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.36. The stock had a trading volume of 362,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,265. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.29. Franco Nevada has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. Franco Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franco Nevada by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,471,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,432,000 after buying an additional 113,313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,675,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,948,000 after acquiring an additional 621,600 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,974,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,766,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,471,000 after acquiring an additional 382,833 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,966,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

