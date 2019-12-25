Brokerages Set Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Price Target at $3.44

Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several analysts have commented on NAT shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NAT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,798. The company has a market capitalization of $689.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nordic American Tanker has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. Analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,807 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 39,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 64,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,016,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 33,629 shares during the period. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

