Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.60

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 10721807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CZR. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.58 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,960 shares in the company, valued at $379,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $1,545,057.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,273 shares of company stock worth $1,736,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $127,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $181,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $226,000.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

