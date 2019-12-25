CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.79

CAHS China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.80. CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 1,997 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.

About CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH)

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

