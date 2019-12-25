Canlan Ice Sports Corp (TSE:ICE) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Canlan Ice Sports Corp (TSE:ICE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of Canlan Ice Sports stock traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 million and a P/E ratio of 17.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.94. Canlan Ice Sports has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$5.34.

Get Canlan Ice Sports alerts:

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.60 million for the quarter.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in six segments: Ice and Field Sales, Food & Beverage, Sports Store, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Canlan Ice Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canlan Ice Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.