CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.60

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 1627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.21.

CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. CapitaLand had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages real estate properties in Singapore, North America, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand Vietnam, and CapitaLand International segments.

