Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives $109.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.88.

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.14. 162,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,748. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $111.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.25 and its 200 day moving average is $95.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $943.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $2,038,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $315,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,498 shares of company stock worth $9,564,887. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 145.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,023,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,877,000 after buying an additional 1,788,956 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,179,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,110,000 after buying an additional 620,375 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Carter’s by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,907,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,032,000 after buying an additional 414,132 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,015,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,629,000.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

