Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 112.50%.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

