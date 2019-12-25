Caspian One Day Trading Volume Reaches $217,884.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $217,884.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.85 or 0.05976788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029840 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001938 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

