Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.80. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 3,048,696 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.37.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles B. O’keeffe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 553,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,626,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,435 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $6,244,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,271 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,752,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

