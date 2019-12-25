Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.88. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CATY. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.25. 85,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,519. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $365,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,963.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,224. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 13.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 63.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 102,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 39,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 36.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

