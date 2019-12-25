CCUniverse (UVU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57,090.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $57,090.00 and $12,879.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

999 (999) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00031702 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003861 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000681 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.