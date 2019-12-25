Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $13.30 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, TOKOK and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.85 or 0.05976788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029840 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001938 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,044,342 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bilaxy, Gate.io and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

