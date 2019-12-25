CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $11.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CENT PUERTO S A/S an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CEPU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. 381,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $778.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $156.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.74 million. CENT PUERTO S A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

