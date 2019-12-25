Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (CEE) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.46 on January 30th

Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 1.4628 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $1.01.

Central and Eastern Europe Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE CEE traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $29.20.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

