Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.94

Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KOOL) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.94 and traded as low as $2.65. Cesca Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 77,204 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (up from $6.50) on shares of Cesca Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cesca Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Cesca Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cesca Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cesca Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.