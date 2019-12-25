Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Trading Up 5.4%

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.54, approximately 119,008 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 205,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Several research firms recently commented on CDTX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cidara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 41.6% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 88,128 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 464,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 53.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 214,010 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

