Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dawson James assumed coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Citius Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Myron Z. Holubiak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Also, major shareholder Leonard L. Mazur acquired 2,234,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $2,011,230.00. Insiders purchased 2,798,297 shares of company stock worth $2,544,067 in the last 90 days. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 308.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. 1,493,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,870. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $23.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.