Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Shares Down 8.9%

Clean Coal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CCTC) dropped 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 62,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 144,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

About Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC)

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc develops patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel. The company has various processes in intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter used for various applications, such as coal-fired power stations, chemical byproduct extraction, and as a source fuel for coal-to-liquid technologies; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal, and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Coal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Coal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.