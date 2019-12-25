Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clinigen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

OTCMKTS CLIGF opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of -0.38. Clinigen Group has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99.

