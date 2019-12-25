Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

COLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.55. 150,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,273. The company has a market cap of $689.04 million, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $22.28.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,216,690.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,520.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,871.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

