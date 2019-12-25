Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp (CVE:CAD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.33. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $52.46 million and a P/E ratio of -36.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.34.

About Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD)

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metallurgical coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project with 17 licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal project with 8 licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

