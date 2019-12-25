Contents Protocol Price Hits $0.0015 (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Contents Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. In the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Contents Protocol has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $85,022.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Contents Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $457.02 or 0.06265232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029540 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001921 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022950 BTC.

About Contents Protocol

CPT is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,708,071 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur . Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol . The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contents Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contents Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.